KEMU Holds Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A special seminar was held on Tuesday at King Edward Medical University, (KEMU) Lahore,

aimed at raising awareness about workplace harassment against women and highlighting

measures to ensure a safe environment.

Punjab Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, attended the event as the chief guest

while MS Mayo Hospital Professor Mahmood Ayaz, renowned Journalist Wasif Nagi, VC KEMU, as

well as a large number of medical students and professors participated.

Punjab Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, in her address, said that women in Punjab

are now safer than before, and justice in such cases is ensured promptly.

The time required to

resolve cases has been significantly reduced, she added.

She emphasised that under the Harassment Act 2010, it is mandatory for institutions to have an anti-harassment committee with the same authority as the ombudsperson.

The organisers of the seminar said that the Primary purpose of the event was to educate students about their rights and promote the establishment of an anti-harassment committee within the institution to ensure a safe and confident working environment for women.

Experts provided detailed discussions on the current legal framework, the nature of such offenses, and the available support facilities for victims.

