KEMU Holds Seminar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A special seminar was held on Tuesday at King Edward Medical University, (KEMU) Lahore,
aimed at raising awareness about workplace harassment against women and highlighting
measures to ensure a safe environment.
Punjab Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, attended the event as the chief guest
while MS Mayo Hospital Professor Mahmood Ayaz, renowned Journalist Wasif Nagi, VC KEMU, as
well as a large number of medical students and professors participated.
Punjab Ombudsperson for Women, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, in her address, said that women in Punjab
are now safer than before, and justice in such cases is ensured promptly.
The time required to
resolve cases has been significantly reduced, she added.
She emphasised that under the Harassment Act 2010, it is mandatory for institutions to have an anti-harassment committee with the same authority as the ombudsperson.
The organisers of the seminar said that the Primary purpose of the event was to educate students about their rights and promote the establishment of an anti-harassment committee within the institution to ensure a safe and confident working environment for women.
Experts provided detailed discussions on the current legal framework, the nature of such offenses, and the available support facilities for victims.
Recent Stories
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee formed to ensure transparency in KDDP's financial matters6 minutes ago
-
KEMU holds seminar6 minutes ago
-
Painting contest depicting Punjab culture on 12th6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk6 minutes ago
-
Ongoing NA session to continue until March 216 minutes ago
-
6 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9.5 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank takes steps for strengthening police force6 minutes ago
-
PM for zero tolerance against profiteers for maximum public relief in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons6 minutes ago
-
Senate session prorogued sine die6 minutes ago
-
Indian designs to alter Kashmir's demography leaves profound implications for human rights in IIOJK: ..6 minutes ago