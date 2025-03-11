KEMU hosts seminar on safe workplace for women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A special seminar was held at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) to raise awareness about workplace harassment against women and discuss measures to ensure a safe working environment.

The event was attended by MS Mayo Hospital Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, renowned journalist Wasif Nagi, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, and a large number of medical students and professors.

Punjab Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim Ali Khan graced the occasion as the chief guest. While addressing the seminar, she stated that women in Punjab are now safer than before. She emphasized that justice is ensured in such cases without delay, and the resolution time for complaints has been significantly reduced. She also highlighted that psychological consultation is provided to women facing trauma due to harassment.

She added that under the harassment Act 2010, it is mandatory for institutions to have an anti-harassment committee with the same powers as the Punjab Ombudsperson.

Additionally, she mentioned that amendments are being made to the law regarding cases where harassment is not proven to prevent unjust punishment.

Nabila Hakim Ali Khan elaborated that workplace harassment not only violates women's dignity but also negatively impacts institutional performance. She reaffirmed that existing legal and administrative measures have significantly reduced harassment cases, and strict actions will be implemented.

The seminar organizers stressed that the Primary objective of the event was to educate students about their rights and promote the establishment of anti-harassment committees in institutions to ensure a safe and secure working environment for women. Experts also discussed the legal framework, the nature of harassment crimes, and the facilities available to support affected individuals.