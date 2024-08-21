The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the respondent for August 27 on an application filed by the Punjab government against the suspension of a notification regarding postings and transfers at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the respondent for August 27 on an application filed by the Punjab government against the suspension of a notification regarding postings and transfers at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore.

The single bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the application filed by the Punjab government.

At the start of the proceedings, KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, along with senior provincial law officers, appeared before the court. The law officers presented arguments against the suspension of the Punjab government’s notification regarding postings and transfers at KEMU, and requested the immediate withdrawal of the suspension orders.

However, the court declined the plea to immediately withdraw the suspension orders and issued notices to the respondent, Dr. Nakhshab Chaudhry, for August 27, seeking a reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a few days ago, the court had suspended the notification issued by the Punjab government regarding postings and transfers at the university, following a petition filed by Dr. Nakhshab Chaudhry.

Dr. Nakhshab had argued that the Punjab government did not have the authority to make postings and transfers at the university. He pleaded with the court to set aside the government-issued notification and suspend it until a final decision on the petition is made.