KEMU's Leader In Medical Education: Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that King Edward Medical University (KEMU) is a historic institution and has established itself as leader in medical education in the South Asia

Presiding over the 12th Convocation of the KEMU here on Wednesday, he said KEMU has played a formative role in the development of medical education in the country, adding, its students and faculty were in the vanguard of the war against coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

He said telemedicine helpline were vital in defeating the menace of coronavirus in the province.

The Governor Punjab said the use of technology has become very important with time and students should come forward in technology and entrepreneurship. He urged the students to become a good doctor as well as a good human beings, adding, "Your good character will determine success in this world and hereafter." The Governor Punjab, who is the Chancellor of KEMU, said solving problems of the universities is his top priority.

He said that no student should be deprived of education due to financial problems and such students should be helped through educational scholarships.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the university should focus on medical research as well as on basic research. He said that an endowment fund of 5 billion rupees should be established in King Edward Medical University with the donation of alumni, the amount of which should be spent on infrastructure to be used for research, development and building and upgrading laboratories.

He said main objective of universities is to conduct research and students should make research a feature of their lives in every case.

Addressing the students, he said, "Don't believe what you hear rather do research and find out the facts.

" He said, see the reports of Transparency International and find out, when corruption was more and when was less, adding, which government has given priority to education and in which period the economy developed and GDP growth improved should also be researched.

The Governor Punjab said it is everyone's right to protest peacefully but always keep in mind that the patients don't suffer and do not block the roads, so as not to cause inconvenience to the public.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman distributed medals and degrees among the successful medical students besides presenting a cheque of one lakh rupees to Dr. Sara Mohsin, who topped in all subjects and won 20 medals.

Degrees were awarded to 331 MBBS students and 77 post-graduate students, while more than 17 medals were awarded to post-graduate and MBBS students who secured the highest positions.

Vice Chancellor KEMU Professor Mahmood Ayaz, shed light on the institution's performance and various programs. He said that King Edward Medical University is the historical and prestigious institution of South Asia which has been maintaining the tradition of being the top merit university of the country since its inception.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Ahmed Javed Qazi, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Dr. Saqib Aziz, former Principal Prof. Mahmood Ali Malik, former Vice Chancellor Prof. Asad Aslam Khan, Prof. Qazi Muhammad Saeed, retired professors, heads of current medical institutions including Prof. Mukhtar Hasan Randhawa, Prof. Farid Zafar, Prof. Ayesha Shawkat, Prof. Majeed Chaudhry, Prof. Muhammad Amjad, former and current heads of the Department of Medicine and a large number of students and parents were present.

