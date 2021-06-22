Kenyan Defence Chief lauds Pakistan Armed Forces' professionalism, acknowledges sacrifices in fight against terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Defence Forces, Kenya, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi Tuesday lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Chief of Defence Forces, Kenya, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi who was on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, here said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received.

Both the sides deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.

Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, on arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.