Kenyan Defence Chief Visits Naval HQ

Kenyan defence chief visits Naval HQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Defence Forces Kenya, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi Wednesday visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff where a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Later, General Robert Kariuki Kibochi called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office.

During the meeting, various matters of maritime security, stability and mutual interest including bilateral collaboration were discussed.

Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan's commitment in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region.

The Naval Chief thanked the visiting dignitary for the hospitality afforded to Pakistan Navy Ship NASR on its recent goodwill visit to Mombasa. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains.

It is expected that the visit of Chief of Defence Forces Kenya shall further promote the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in general and the navies in particular.

