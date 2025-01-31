Open Menu

Kenyan Deputy HC Visits TDAP Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:06 PM

Kenyan Deputy HC visits TDAP headquarters

Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya Daniel Nganda and Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attache called on Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sheryar Taj here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya Daniel Nganda and Bonface Njoroge Njuguna, Commercial Attache called on Secretary, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sheryar Taj here on Friday.

The discussions centered on expanding bilateral trade, with the Secretary TDAP highlighting the Look Africa Policy Initiative and upcoming trade events, including the 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference in Ethiopia.

Key trade issues came under discussion, including Kenya’s high import duties on Pakistani rice and challenges in pharmaceutical product registration.

The Kenyan delegation acknowledged the untapped trade potential and assured efforts to facilitate tariff concessions and resolve export barriers.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic ties, with TDAP presenting a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration with the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA).

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Import Ethiopia Kenya

Recent Stories

SPSC announces results for Secondary School Teache ..

SPSC announces results for Secondary School Teacher BPS-16 Mirpurkhas Region

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad

Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Woman accused denies escape, secures bail in court

Woman accused denies escape, secures bail in court

2 minutes ago
 Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminal ..

Sukkur police launch massive crackdown on criminals

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurr ..

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad

6 minutes ago
 RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Roa ..

RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

6 minutes ago
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

6 minutes ago
 NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

6 minutes ago
 National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

6 minutes ago
 Kenyan Deputy HC visits TDAP headquarters

Kenyan Deputy HC visits TDAP headquarters

1 minute ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 202 Official Match Ball unveil ..

FIFA Club World Cup 202 Official Match Ball unveiled by adidas

1 minute ago
 Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan