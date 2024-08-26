Kenyan Diplomats Visit UET To Discuss Opportunities For Students
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A delegation from the Kenyan Embassy, led by Mr. Daniel Nganda, Deputy Head of Mission, visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore to engage in discussions with the Registrar regarding support for Kenyan students at the university.
The delegation included prominent officials of the Kenyan Embassy, Mr. Soita Khwatenge, Mr. Rasam J. Masoud, and Mr. Hussein Dida. Mr. Raees Alam, Commercial Manager at the Kenya Consulate in Lahore was also with the delegation.
The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for enhancing cooperation and increasing the enrollment of Kenyan students at UET. During the discussions, Muhammad Asif, Registrar UET, highlighted the university’s commitment to providing quality education and a supportive environment for international students.
The delegation emphasized the importance of fostering educational ties between Kenya and Pakistan.
The delegation also met the Kenyan students studying at UET. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, Senior Warden and Dr. Amna Niazi, International Students Advisor, were also present, contributing valuable insights on how to improve the experience for the Kenyan students and facilitate their integration into the university community. Both parties are optimistic about the potential for collaboration that could benefit Kenyan students and enhance their academic opportunities at UET Lahore.
As a gesture of goodwill, the Registrar presented university souvenirs to the visiting diplomats, symbolizing the strengthening ties between UET and the Kenyan Embassy.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security1 hour ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP2 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain2 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism2 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta2 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister2 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana2 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented2 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..2 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition3 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan3 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool3 hours ago