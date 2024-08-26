Open Menu

Kenyan Diplomats Visit UET To Discuss Opportunities For Students

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A delegation from the Kenyan Embassy, led by Mr. Daniel Nganda, Deputy Head of Mission, visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore to engage in discussions with the Registrar regarding support for Kenyan students at the university.

The delegation included prominent officials of the Kenyan Embassy, Mr. Soita Khwatenge, Mr. Rasam J. Masoud, and Mr. Hussein Dida. Mr. Raees Alam, Commercial Manager at the Kenya Consulate in Lahore was also with the delegation.

The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for enhancing cooperation and increasing the enrollment of Kenyan students at UET. During the discussions, Muhammad Asif, Registrar UET, highlighted the university’s commitment to providing quality education and a supportive environment for international students.

The delegation emphasized the importance of fostering educational ties between Kenya and Pakistan.

The delegation also met the Kenyan students studying at UET. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, Senior Warden and Dr. Amna Niazi, International Students Advisor, were also present, contributing valuable insights on how to improve the experience for the Kenyan students and facilitate their integration into the university community. Both parties are optimistic about the potential for collaboration that could benefit Kenyan students and enhance their academic opportunities at UET Lahore.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Registrar presented university souvenirs to the visiting diplomats, symbolizing the strengthening ties between UET and the Kenyan Embassy.

