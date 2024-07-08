Kenyan High Court Orders Govt To Pay Compensation To Arshad Sharif’s Family
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:13 PM
The court has ruled that the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif was illegal and unconstitutional, and directed the government to pay 10 million Kenyan shillings to his family.
NAIROBI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) The Kenyan High Court on Monday ordered the government to pay 10 million Kenyan shillings to the family of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, who was ‘mistakenly’ shot and killed by the local police in October 2022.
Arshad Sharif, a senior journalist and tv anchor, was killed near Nairobi on October 23. He was living in self-exile.
The police later in a statement regretted over unfortunate incident.
Justice Stella Mutuku announced the verdict ruling that the use of lethal force against Arshad Sharif by shooting him in the head was unlawful and unconstitutional.
Advocate Dudley Ochiel represented Sharif's wife, Javeria Siddique, and asked the court to order the Attorney General, Director of Public Prosecutions, Inspector General of Police, Independent Policing Oversight Authority, and the National Police Service Commission to provide her with copies of all documents, evidence, films, photographs and video recordings related to Sharif’s shooting.
The court ruled that “By shooting the deceased in the circumstances described in this case and which shooting has been admitted save for the allegation that it was mistaken identity, the respondents violated the rights of the deceased,”.
Earlier, Kenyan investigative journalist Brian Obuya raised concerns over the delay in the probe findings into the senior journalist's murder case. Obuya pointed out that investigators have taken a considerable amount of time to complete the probe into Sharif's death.
