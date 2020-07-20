UrduPoint.com
KEPZ Fire Cooling Off Process Underway

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

KEPZ fire cooling off process underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A spokesman of the fire brigade on Monday informed that the process of cooling off the site of factories, which caught a major fire yesterday (Sunday) at 6 p.m. at the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) Landhi, was underway.

He said that three to four fire tenders were still at the site of the incident and makingall-out efforts to completely cool fire off.

He further said that the situation at the site would be under control until today night.

