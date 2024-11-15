Ketchup unit unearthed, 200kg ketchup discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a fake ketchup unit and seized 200-kg ketchup, here on Friday.

Additional Director Tariq Mahmood Gill said owner of the units had been arrested after registration of a case against him.

The unit was located in Kamalabad where substandard ketchup was being manufactured for a long time. There were no training certificates and medical reports of workers which is mandatory for every food manufacturing unit.

He said that sanitation condition in the unit was also very poor and ketchup was being prepared against the laid down SOPs.