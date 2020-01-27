UrduPoint.com
Ketogenic Diet May Not Be Healthy: Study

Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :As a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet known as Ketogenic diet, has been touted as one of best weight loss programs, at the same time been dismissed by many.

People who wish to give it a try, need to clearly understand if they will be able to sustain such a drastic change in eating habits that too in a safe manner, new study said.

The ketogenic diet involves consuming a low carbohydrate, high fat and high protein diet.

Out of the total daily caloric intake, nearly 70 to 80 per cent comes from fat, 20 per cent from protein and the remaining 5 per cent or so are derived from carbohydrates, the study said.

The carbohydrate deprivation pushes the body into ketosis, which is a state where fat becomes its Primary fuel source.

Despite its ability to cause rapid weight loss, this dieting approach does not find many supporters among medical professionals.

The Keto diet is usually not recommended by doctors for the reason that it excludes a wide array of essential food groups that are imperative for optimal health, such as grains, fruits, and some vegetables Medical professionals caution people to be aware of the difference between weight loss and overall health, Medical Daily reported .

Jeffrey Mechanick a medical director at Henry R. Kravis Center for Clinical Cardiovascular Health, New York stated that "I will not recommend the keto diet to anybody." Vasanti Malik, an adjunct assistant professor of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan school of Public Health, expressed her concern regarding this extreme system of eating.

"You want to be mindful because these foods - whole grains, fruits, and vegetables - carry a number of beneficial nutrients - vitamins, polyphenols, fibre - that have been shown time and time again to be beneficial for cardiometabolic health," Malik said.

According to Mechanick, depletion of carbohydrates compels the body to scavenge upon its fat and muscle tissue to keep everything up and running.

"In theory, the Keto diet basically mimics starvation. If you don't eat carbohydrates but you eat an excessive amount of fat and protein, you're still going to waste tissue. The tissue is still going to burn off," explained Mechanick.

