Kewlani condemns temple burning in Karak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani Wednesday condemned the burning and demolition of Hindu temple in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he asked the concerned officials to take immediate action against the culprits and brought them to justice. The incident was a conspiracy to pitch Muslim and non-Muslims against each other.