Kewlani for action against Church Fathers' attackers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani Sunday condemned the attack on two Fathers of Peshawar Church in the strongest term.

He said he was with the families of killed and injured Church Fathers at this moment of grief, said a press release issued here.

Kewlani urged the government to arrest the culprits allegedly involved in the sad incident on priority and take strict action against them as it would help remove prevailing unrest amongst the minorities.

He said such incidents were attempt to harm peace and interfaith harmony in the country.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and early recovery of injured in the attack.