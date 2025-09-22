Key Accused In Kohistan Mega Corruption Scandal Files Plea Bargain Application
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:04 PM
A major development took place in the Kohistan mega corruption scandal, as according to NAB sources, the main accused, Qaiser Iqbal, serving as Head Clerk at C&W Dassu Kohistan, has submitted a plea bargain application in the accountability court
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A major development took place in the Kohistan mega corruption scandal, as according to NAB sources, the main accused, Qaiser Iqbal, serving as Head Clerk at C&W Dassu Kohistan, has submitted a plea bargain application in the accountability court.
NAB officials informed on Monday that the accused’s bank accounts and assets worth billions of rupees have also been presented before the court. Qaiser Iqbal, who is reportedly suffering from heart, lung, and cancer-related ailments, is currently under treatment at the Abbottabad Medical Complex.
Sources added that the accused sought plea bargain due to his deteriorating health condition. In his application, he has requested NAB to approve the plea bargain and conduct a thorough scrutiny of his assets and bank accounts.
NAB further stated that the accused has expressed willingness to repay all outstanding amounts. Investigations so far indicate that Qaiser Iqbal holds assets and bank accounts exceeding Rs 10 billion.
According to NAB officials, the plea bargain request is likely to be approved within the next couple of days.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..
MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making
Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas
XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..
MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training programme
Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billion at end of July 2025: CBUAE
Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel
Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Illegal bus stands, kiosks demolished on Sehwan road in Jamshoro17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict implementation of fixed prices17 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated on development works in Quetta: Mandokhel17 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to host talk with Dr. Musarrat Hassan at Art Museum17 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor17 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal challenges application of anti-terrorism law in FIR27 minutes ago
-
CDA, SNGPL to expedite gas pipeline replacement in Islamabad’s G-6 and Blue Area27 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak in Havelian: Cilcitizens demand emergency fumigation drive27 minutes ago
-
Ex-MNA Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case37 minutes ago
-
671 gangsters arrested, Rs235.7m property recovered37 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in floodwater in Alipur37 minutes ago
-
Culture identity of any nation, guarantee of its survival: Adviser Sardar Baba37 minutes ago