Key accused in Kohistan mega corruption scandal files plea bargain application

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A major development took place in the Kohistan mega corruption scandal, as according to NAB sources, the main accused, Qaiser Iqbal, serving as Head Clerk at C&W Dassu Kohistan, has submitted a plea bargain application in the accountability court.

NAB officials informed on Monday that the accused’s bank accounts and assets worth billions of rupees have also been presented before the court. Qaiser Iqbal, who is reportedly suffering from heart, lung, and cancer-related ailments, is currently under treatment at the Abbottabad Medical Complex.

Sources added that the accused sought plea bargain due to his deteriorating health condition. In his application, he has requested NAB to approve the plea bargain and conduct a thorough scrutiny of his assets and bank accounts.

NAB further stated that the accused has expressed willingness to repay all outstanding amounts. Investigations so far indicate that Qaiser Iqbal holds assets and bank accounts exceeding Rs 10 billion.

According to NAB officials, the plea bargain request is likely to be approved within the next couple of days.

