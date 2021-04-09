Key accused involved in ATC judge killing arrested: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoib Khan Friday said that the accused involved in killing of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge, Aftab Aridi has been arrested.

In a press conference, he said the arrested accused named Bilal Afridi, son of Abdul Jalil Afridi, a resident of Masho Mera, Badhaber, Pehsawar has confessed the killing of ATC Judge. So far, he said four arrests have been made in the killing of the judges along with his three other family members.

The arrested accused along with his accomplices fired at the vehicle of the late judge near Swabi Interchange on Motorway which resulted in deaths of ATC Judge, Aftab Afridi, his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson.

The guards and driver of the judge had sustained critical bullet wounds during the tragic incident, he said.

He said IGP KP, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi had constituted a team under the headship of RPO Mardan Yaseen Forooqi and DPO Swabi Muhammad Shoib Khan and others as its members to trace out the callous killers involved in this brutal act.

The team, he said, worked out the investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the killers. Further investigation from the arrested accused, he said was under progress.