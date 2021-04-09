UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Key Accused Involved In ATC Judge Killing Arrested: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Key accused involved in ATC judge killing arrested: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoib Khan Friday said that the accused involved in killing of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge, Aftab Aridi has been arrested.

In a press conference, he said the arrested accused named Bilal Afridi, son of Abdul Jalil Afridi, a resident of Masho Mera, Badhaber, Pehsawar has confessed the killing of ATC Judge. So far, he said four arrests have been made in the killing of the judges along with his three other family members.

The arrested accused along with his accomplices fired at the vehicle of the late judge near Swabi Interchange on Motorway which resulted in deaths of ATC Judge, Aftab Afridi, his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson.

The guards and driver of the judge had sustained critical bullet wounds during the tragic incident, he said.

He said IGP KP, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi had constituted a team under the headship of RPO Mardan Yaseen Forooqi and DPO Swabi Muhammad Shoib Khan and others as its members to trace out the callous killers involved in this brutal act.

The team, he said, worked out the investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in arresting the killers. Further investigation from the arrested accused, he said was under progress.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Motorway Driver Vehicle Wife Mardan Progress Swabi Afridi Family From Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

4 minutes ago

Prince Philip, husband of Britain&#039;s Queen Eli ..

4 minutes ago

22 per cent rise in club registration as process e ..

6 minutes ago

Spark fans gear up, TECNO Spark 7 Pro is coming wi ..

11 minutes ago

Hafeez aims for double celebration against South A ..

17 minutes ago

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.