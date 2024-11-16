Open Menu

Key Commander Among Three Terrorists Arrested In Hangu: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Key commander among three terrorists arrested in Hangu: DPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Hangu police on Saturday arrested three terrorists including their key commander who were trying to enter the district on a motorcycle.

DPO Khalid Khan told media persons that on receiving information about the entry of terrorists into the district, surveillance teams of the police and CTD were formed to arrest them.

At a check post three people riding a motorcycle were signaled to stop and during their search arms, explosive and ammunition were recovered under their shawls.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Sabreen alias Haroon, resident of Mian Garhi Orakzai, Abid alias Saifullah, resident of Orakzai and Hazrat Bilal, resident of Dar Samandar.

Two Kalashnikovs, three hand-grenades, explosive material, three pistols, a fake identity card, over 200 cartridges and mobiles phones were recovered from the arrested terrorists.

During initial investigation, it was confirmed that Hazrat Bilal was working as a key facilitator for the terrorists.

The government had also placed hefty head-money on two of the arrested terrorists.

DPO Khalid Khan said the arrested terrorists confessed to their involvement in terror activities in Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu and Kurram and remained in contact with TTP leadership in Afghanistan through telegram.

The terrorists were also involved in IED blasts on police mobile and a pickup van near Tablighi Markaz Hangu. The terrorists also confessed to attacking police in Kasha area of Hangu and Sama Check Post.

The terrorists confessed to attacking an army convoy in Shahu Khel and Ghaljo in 2014 and 2015 under the leadership of their commanders islam and Inayat. They killed a religious scholar in Karak and attacked government buildings and petrol pumps in Tora Warai and other areas.

The DPO said the arrested terrorists have been handed over to CTD for further interrogation. He also commended the police team and DSP City Amjad Hussain for arresting the most-wanted terrorists.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Petrol Army Police Mobile Hangu Kohat Van Karak 2015 Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

20 minutes ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

39 minutes ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

4 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

4 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

4 hours ago
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan