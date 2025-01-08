Key Dacoit From Home Burglary Gang Nabbed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Lohi Bher team on Wednesday apprehended a key suspect involved in multiple home burglaries on Wednesday.
A public relation officer told APP that the accused, identified as Muhammad Asif, was found in possession of stolen cash, a motorcycle, a laptop, and ammunition worth approximately Rs.
9.8 million.
He said that during initial investigations, the suspect confessed to committing multiple home burglaries, shedding light on the gang's illicit activities.
DIG Syed Ali Raza commended the police team for their efforts and assured citizens that the Islamabad Police will continue its operations against criminals depriving residents of their valuable assets./APP-rzr-mkz
