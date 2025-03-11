Key economic indicators showing upward trends: Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar Tuesday said all the key economic indicators such as foreign exchange reserves, remittances, policy rate and revenue receipts are showing positive trends under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to the media along with Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Tarar said PM Shehbaz Sharif has not only saved the country from default but also stabilized the economy and set it on the path of growth during the last one year.

He said the economic indicators are truly positive today under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Inflation has come down to 1.5 percent, the interest rate has been reduced to 12 percent, and the pakistan stock exchange has been breaking records every other day.

The minister lauded the role of overseas Pakistanis for massively contributing to the foreign exchange reserves by sending remittances in huge size.

He said the friendly countries are also acknowledging the national economy’s growth, citing acknowledgment from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this regard. Similarly, the Uzbekistan President during a joint press conference with PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Pakistan's economic turnaround, he added.

The minister said that during past one year unprecedented steps were taken for the welfare of the masses and the nation building process would continue in future as well.

He said that strict measures were taken under price control mechanism to ensure supply of daily use items to consumers during the Holy month of Ramazan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was given a detailed briefing on price control mechanism today, he added.

The minister said that monitoring teams comprising the federal ministers have been constituted who will visit bazaars and check price lists of the shopkeepers.

He said that strict action against hoarders and those fleecing the customers has been started and many arrests were made in the federal capital.

For providing relief to deserving people this year, he said an amount of Rs 20 billion have been earmarked for Ramazan package as compared to Rs 7 billion last year.

He said that the amount was being sent to deserving people through digital wallets.

Tarar said the PM had taken several steps for sugar industry which were explained by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Sales tax collection has reached Rs 24 billion from Rs 15 billion in one year which was 54 per cent increase.

He said this was outcome of great efforts by Federal Bureau of Revenue, Federal Investigation Agency and others which conducted scrutiny and monitoring of sugar mills.

He said CCTV cameras were installed and stamping of sugar bags was done to prevent hoarding and smuggling.

