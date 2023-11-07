Open Menu

Key Figure Of Inter-provincial Motorcycle Lifter Gang Apprehended

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Korangi Industrial Area Police have apprehended the main suspect of the notorious inter-provincial motorcycle lifter gang.

The arrested individual has been identified as Akbar, son of Afzal, according to a spokesman for district Korangi Police on Tuesday.

Akbar, the prime suspect, was involved in a sophisticated operation where he would place stolen motorcycles on top of buses departing from Karachi to Khuzdar, Balochistan and arrange for their delivery.

He was known for altering the numbers of these stolen motorcycles to facilitate their illicit transfer.

During the operation, police officials recovered a stolen 125cc motorcycle from Akbar, further incriminating him in the motorcycle theft ring.

Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation to locate and apprehend other associates of the arrested suspect, with more arrests expected soon.

It has been revealed that the arrested suspect was involved in the theft of more than 50 new motorcycles, shedding light on the extent of his criminal activities.

A case has been registered against the arrested and an investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of his criminal network.

