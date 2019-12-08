'Key holder' of Roza-e-Rasool meets Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Respected Shaikh Nuri Muhammad Ali, the key-holder of Roza-e-Rasool, on Sunday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has historic and religious relations. He said, "People of Pakistan consider Saudi Arabia as their second home.

" Usman Buzdar said that Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in difficult times. He said, "Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia have further strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan." Shaikh Nuri Muhammad Ali said, "He feels happy whenever arrives in Pakistan." He also offered Dua for peace, progress of the country and for freedom of innocent people of held Kashmir.