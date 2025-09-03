Key meeting on financial matters of Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway and Swat Expressway Phase-II held

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor, Muzammil Aslam on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the financial aspects of the Peshawar–Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and Swat Expressway Phase-II.

Officials from IFC, PKHA, C&W and the Finance Department attended the meeting. The session marked significant progress on the financial framework of both mega projects, with the Finance Department assuring full support to resolve related matters.

According to Muzammil Aslam, the estimated cost of the Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway stands at Rs. 316 billion, while Swat Expressway Phase-II is projected to cost Rs.

36 billion. He emphasized that more than half of the funding for the Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway will come from provincial resources — a first in Pakistan where a provincial government is undertaking such a massive project from its own funds.

Aslam further stated that these motorways will connect nearly all districts of the province, providing people with convenient travel facilities. He termed them flagship projects that will serve as milestones for the province’s economic growth and tourism development.

He added that relevant departments are working together to finalize viable proposals for approval regarding the construction of these projects.