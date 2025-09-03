Open Menu

Key Meeting On Financial Matters Of Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway And Swat Expressway Phase-II Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Key meeting on financial matters of Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway and Swat Expressway Phase-II held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor, Muzammil Aslam on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the financial aspects of the Peshawar–Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and Swat Expressway Phase-II.

Officials from IFC, PKHA, C&W and the Finance Department attended the meeting. The session marked significant progress on the financial framework of both mega projects, with the Finance Department assuring full support to resolve related matters.

According to Muzammil Aslam, the estimated cost of the Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway stands at Rs. 316 billion, while Swat Expressway Phase-II is projected to cost Rs.

36 billion. He emphasized that more than half of the funding for the Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway will come from provincial resources — a first in Pakistan where a provincial government is undertaking such a massive project from its own funds.

Aslam further stated that these motorways will connect nearly all districts of the province, providing people with convenient travel facilities. He termed them flagship projects that will serve as milestones for the province’s economic growth and tourism development.

He added that relevant departments are working together to finalize viable proposals for approval regarding the construction of these projects.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

1 hour ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

1 hour ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

17 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

17 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

17 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

17 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan