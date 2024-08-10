Open Menu

Key Member Of Bike Lifter Gang Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Key member of bike lifter gang arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Noon Police team have arrested a Key member of an inter-provincial bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered seven stolen motorbikes and arms along with ammunition from his possession.

An ICP public relations officer said on Saturday that, following the special directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police Syed Ali Raza the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directions, the Noon Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a key member of an inter-provincial bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike-lifting activities.

The accused was identified as Asif Khan.

Police team also recovered Stolen 07 motorcycles and arms along with ammunition from his possession.

He said other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested soon.

The accused will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence and will be punished, said DIG Islamabad.

Protection of life and property of citizens is the first responsibility for which Islamabad Police is always engaged, said DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza.

