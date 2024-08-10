Key Member Of Bike Lifter Gang Arrested
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Noon Police team have arrested a Key member of an inter-provincial bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike theft activities and recovered seven stolen motorbikes and arms along with ammunition from his possession.
An ICP public relations officer said on Saturday that, following the special directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Police Syed Ali Raza the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.
Following these directions, the Noon Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a key member of an inter-provincial bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike-lifting activities.
The accused was identified as Asif Khan.
Police team also recovered Stolen 07 motorcycles and arms along with ammunition from his possession.
He said other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested soon.
The accused will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence and will be punished, said DIG Islamabad.
Protection of life and property of citizens is the first responsibility for which Islamabad Police is always engaged, said DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah8 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti8 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days8 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago