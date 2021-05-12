Key member of bike-lifter gang held, five bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Aabpara Police on Wednesday arrested a key member of bike-lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, a police spokesman said.

According to him SSP Operations Mustafa Tanvir had assigned special task to zonal SPs to ensure arrest of those suspects involved in motor-bike lifting incidents, besides recovery of stolen items.

Following SSP orders, SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a team under supervision of DSP Raja Tahir Hussain including SHO Aabpara police station Saleem Raza,Sub-Inspector Gul Khan and others.

The team apprehended the accused red-handed identified as Usama bin Akhtar, resident of G-7/4 Islamabad and recovered five stolen motor-bikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift motorcycles from various areas in the city.