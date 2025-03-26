Key Member Of Motorcycle Theft Gang Arrested
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police arrested a key member of an organized motorcycle theft gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees during a major crackdown on Wednesday.
An official told APP that the arrested suspect has been identified as Asif. He was taken into custody following an intelligence-based operation.
He said that during the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing multiple motorcycle thefts in the Humak police jurisdiction.
He said efforts are underway to apprehend the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested suspect.
He said that operations against criminals depriving citizens of their valuable assets will continue. DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, reaffirmed the commitment of the Islamabad Police to ensure public safety through sustained crackdowns against criminal elements.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Key member of motorcycle theft gang arrested2 minutes ago
-
155 drivers arrested for violating speed limits2 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars to be assigned with sanitation work2 minutes ago
-
Emergency services alerted as LPG tanker overturns near Kot Addu2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Plus Project,City Beautification Plan'12 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police chalks out security plan for Eid-ul-Fitir12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary promises projects completion on time12 minutes ago
-
Rush is markets as Eid approaches fast22 minutes ago
-
RPO inspects ‘Safe City' project22 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah welcomes govt-PTI dialogue52 minutes ago
-
DC chairs PEC’s meeting52 minutes ago
-
Police foil weapons smuggling attempt, recover huge cache in Nowshera52 minutes ago