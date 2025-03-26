Key member of motorcycle theft gang arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police arrested a key member of an organized motorcycle theft gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees during a major crackdown on Wednesday.

An official told APP that the arrested suspect has been identified as Asif. He was taken into custody following an intelligence-based operation.

He said that during the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing multiple motorcycle thefts in the Humak police jurisdiction.

He said efforts are underway to apprehend the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested suspect.

He said that operations against criminals depriving citizens of their valuable assets will continue. DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, reaffirmed the commitment of the Islamabad Police to ensure public safety through sustained crackdowns against criminal elements.

APP-rzr-mkz