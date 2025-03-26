Open Menu

Key Member Of Motorcycle Theft Gang Arrested

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Key member of motorcycle theft gang arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police arrested a key member of an organized motorcycle theft gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees during a major crackdown on Wednesday.

An official told APP that the arrested suspect has been identified as Asif. He was taken into custody following an intelligence-based operation.

He said that during the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing multiple motorcycle thefts in the Humak police jurisdiction.

He said efforts are underway to apprehend the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested suspect.

He said that operations against criminals depriving citizens of their valuable assets will continue. DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, reaffirmed the commitment of the Islamabad Police to ensure public safety through sustained crackdowns against criminal elements.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

12 minutes ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

48 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

57 minutes ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

1 hour ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

1 hour ago
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

2 hours ago
 The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the R ..

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in fin ..

Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a R ..

Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan