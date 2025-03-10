Key members of Sarhad Business Alliance join APBF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Two key members of Sarhad Business Alliance (SBA) on Monday announced joining of all Pakistan Businessmen Forum, a major achievement for APBF.

According to a press release issued here the announcement was made in presence of Businessman Forum leader and former president FPCCI, Ghazanfar Bilour, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fazal Moqeem Khan, senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan and Faiz Rasool.

The first SBA member who is also car Dealers Association president, Bakht Mir Jan Durrani, along with family members and friends announced joining into Businessman Forum.

Bakht Mir Durrani reposed full trust on leadership of the Businessman Forum.

While another important member of Sarhad Business Alliance (SBA), Abidullah Yousafzai, in presence of former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour Faiz Rasool, Saddar Gul and Fazl e Wahid has also announced joining BF.

Leadership of the Businessman Forum welcomed joining of key members of SBA into the forum and stated the move was staunch evidence that BF is the only business community representative forum, which have full capacity to resolve traders issues by taking up with government and relevant authorities and at parliament level.

Ghazanfar Bilour while speaking on the occasion said BF and SCCI have always rendered selfless services to the business community and played a central role in a real sense in resolution of the traders' problems.

He welcomed the joining of two important members of SBA into the Businessman Forum and called it a major achievement of the forum.

Ghazanfar Bilour reaffirmed commitment toward sustaining efforts for resolving the business community in future and expressed hope that BF will achieve its set goals, objectives and welfare initiatives for business community, selfless services and further achievement in the coming days.