Key Performance Indicators Directed By CM Punjab To Determine Performance Of Police Deptt Must Be Ensured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office here on Saturday to review the performance of Model Town and Saddar divisions.
The agenda of meeting included discussions on law and order, public service delivery and other professional matters. The CCPO Lahore directed divisional officers to maintain continuous coordination with organizers of religious processions, majalis and other stakeholders to ensure a peaceful observance of Muharram ul Haram.
Highlighting the introduction of "Key Performance Indicators" by the Punjab Chief Minister to assess police department effectiveness, the CCPO Lahore emphasized regular inspections of police stations by supervisory officers to evaluate staff performance. He urged officers to keep their office doors open for citizens and focus on community policing. He underscored the importance of modern policing methods in crime control and urged officers to uphold diligence, dedication and integrity in public service.
The CCPO also stressed on reducing response times for emergency calls and enhancing service delivery to the citizens. He issued directives on adopting stringent policies against aerial firing, kite flying and controlling motorcycle thefts effectively. Measures were discussed to combat drug peddling around educational institutions through intensified anti-narcotics operations.
Furthermore, officers were reminded to ensure justice for the oppressed, aiming to restore public trust in the police department.
DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP Operations Tassawar Iqbal, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and In Charges Investigation attended the meeting.
