Key reforms implemented in FBR to boost revenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully implemented key reforms to bolster tax administration, compliance, and digital transformation under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the past one year, official sources said Wednesday.

Over the past year, it introduced a series of groundbreaking reforms aimed at improving tax administration, enhancing compliance and driving digital transformation in the country.

These efforts span across several critical areas, including audit enhancements, Information Technology (IT) and data transformation, legal reforms, institutional strengthening and tax reforms.

The key initiatives of the FBR was the implementation of AI-driven risk identification systems to improve the efficiency and accuracy of tax audits.

This initiative, alongside a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) dashboard, enabled real-time monitoring of tax compliance. Furthermore, targeted enforcement actions have strengthened overall compliance, ensuring that businesses adhere to tax regulations.

Besides, the FBR has made significant strides in modernizing its digital infrastructure.

Among the major developments is the introduction of AI-powered customs intelligence, which has revolutionized the efficiency of customs operations.

The launch of digital invoicing systems has simplified tax collection, while the nationwide expansion of the Single Sales Tax Return (SSTR) aims to streamline the tax filing process.

Additionally, Tier-3 Data Center is underway, which will enhance data security and AI-based monitoring to combat tax evasion in critical sectors.

To improve transparency in legal proceedings, the FBR digitized its litigation management system (LMS), allowing for automated monitoring and real-time case tracking.

This digitization has expedited the resolution of long-standing legal cases, ensuring that the dispute resolution process is faster and more transparent.

The FBR has bolstered its institutional capacity by recruiting new auditors and tax experts to enhance enforcement.

Moreover, performance-based incentives have been introduced for officers, motivating staff and encouraging higher levels of efficiency and compliance.

In a bid to improve efficiency in tax and customs procedures, the FBR established the Transformation Delivery Unit (TDU), focusing on digital reforms.

The Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) in Karachi is being upgraded into a Model Tax Office, providing taxpayers with enhanced services. The introduction of Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) has significantly reduced clearance delays at customs, facilitating smoother international trade.

The FBR has also been active in infrastructure development. Construction of the Regional Tax Office in Islamabad, along with new facilities such as the DGTR’s La Maison Hostel in Karachi and the Customs Warehouse in Sukkur, are designed to improve the working environment for FBR officials and taxpayers alike.

The cumulative impact of these reforms has been significant as long-pending cases in appellate forums have been expedited, ensuring quicker resolutions and more efficient legal processes.

Revenue targets have been successfully met, with enhanced tax compliance and a broadened taxpayer base. The introduction of faceless customs assessments has drastically reduced clearance times, streamlining trade and reducing inefficiencies at the border.

Moreover, AI-driven risk assessments and digital transformation have played a pivotal role in bridging the revenue gap, improving tax enforcement, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of the FBR.

With an expanded workforce, better mobility for enforcement officers, and continuous digital upgrades, the FBR has strengthened its ability to administer taxes effectively.

The results of these reforms signal a promising future for Pakistan’s tax system, improving compliance, accountability, and operational efficiency across the board.

The FBR collected Rs 9.858 billion as compared to the collection of Rs 7.639 billion in February 2023 to January 2024.

The FBR collected Rs 5.243 billion in income tax, Rs 3.941 billion in sales tax and Rs6.74 billion in federal excise duty.

Besides it refunded Rs 483.3 billion during the last 12 months against Rs 361 billion compared to the corresponding months, showing an increase of 34 percent.

Among refunds, income tax refund increased by 230 percent from Rs 24 billion to Rs 80 billion, sale tax by 20 percent from Rs337 to Rs403 billion and FED by 169 percent from 0.1 to 0.4 billon.