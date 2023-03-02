UrduPoint.com

Key Responsibility Of Public Representative Is To Resolve Masses' Issues At Doorsteps: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Key responsibility of public representative is to resolve masses' issues at doorsteps: NA Speaker

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday said that resolving public issues at their doorsteps is the key responsibility of public representatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf Thursday said that resolving public issues at their doorsteps is the key responsibility of public representatives.

Provision of basic amenities like gas, electricity, and infrastructural development has always been his priority being a public representative, said the Speaker during a meeting with the Managing Director of SNGPL Aamir Tufail, according to the news release.

While talking to MD SNGPL, Raja Pervez Ashraf highlighted that people in different union councils of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were facing issues related to the restricted supply of natural gas, load shedding, low pressure, and inability to apply for new gas connections.

The Speaker also put forth the issues faced by the people of his constituency, including the low gas pressure, and asked for quick resolution of the issues faced by the people.

He also asserted that establishing a subsidiary office of SNGPL in Habib Chowk Gojar Khan would effectively address public concerns and issues.

To this MD SNGPL Aamir Tufail assured the Speaker of efficient resolution of the issues faced by the people. He assured that SNGPL was utilizing every available resource and shall leave no stone unturned to resolve issues faced by people.

