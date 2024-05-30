- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Key stakeholders for combating child trafficking, forced labor, early marriage in Punjab
Key Stakeholders For Combating Child Trafficking, Forced Labor, Early Marriage In Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Child trafficking, forced child labor, and early child marriage remain tragic aspects of the society and present a major challenge that necessitates more effective enforcement of existing laws and collective action
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Child trafficking, forced child labor, and early child marriage remain tragic aspects of the society and present a major challenge that necessitates more effective enforcement of existing laws and collective action.
Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, MPA Khurram Virk, Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmed, Executive Director of SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas, Justice Nasira Javed Iqbal, US Acting Councelor General in Lahore Michael Diamond, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali, and others expressed these views during an advocacy seminar and panel discussion organized by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Punjab and the US Embassy, Islamabad.
Emphasizing the need to dismantle the child trafficking mafia, it was highlighted that there are 700,000 street children in Punjab, requiring urgent protective measures. The participants stressed the importance of all stakeholders playing a joint role in addressing these issues and raising awareness among parents and children. They noted that mere formulation of laws is insufficient; society as a whole must work together to find permanent solutions to these challenges.
Chairperson Sarah Ahmad also spoke on the ongoing legislative efforts to strengthen children's rights and the expansion of the Bureau's operations across the province. She called for a concerted effort from the judiciary, police, and prosecution in handling cases of child violence and exploitation.
She commended SSDO for its role in raising awareness about child trafficking and other crimes against children, urging all stakeholders to support the joint mission of the Bureau and SSDO in combating these issues.
Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, underscored the critical need for public awareness regarding child trafficking and the Trafficking in Persons Act 2018. He highlighted the severe consequences of child trafficking, including increased violence and abuse against children and domestic child workers. Abbas affirmed the collaboration between SSDO and the Child Protection Bureau in implementing joint protective measures for children.
Members of Parliament and other participants underscored the necessity of adopting a zero-tolerance policy against mafias involved in child labor and trafficking. They also highlighted the need to provide social security to children and their parents who fall victim to these challenges, urging both the government and civil society to play a proactive role.
The speakers further stated that to make child rights effective, alongside population control, the judicial system must become more active.
The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly announced that a bill and policy against child marriage would soon be approved in the Punjab Assembly, facilitating the prosecution of those involved in these crimes.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Punjab Assembly and SSDO on this occasion to strengthen the capacity of the members of Punjab Assembly on issues of peace and sustainable development in Punjab.
Recent Stories
64 UN peacekeepers, including a Pakistani, honoured posthumously at solemn cerem ..
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns
NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women
Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-school children
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued
US lawmaker Tom Suozzi to lead efforts to resurrect caucus to underpin ties with ..
45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad
IHC issues written order on poet case
CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general public
President ZTBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics10 minutes ago
-
NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women10 minutes ago
-
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued12 minutes ago
-
45 injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order on poet case12 minutes ago
-
CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general public12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 314,400 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Contempt of court case of social media campaign adjourned without hearing12 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman urges swift completion of I-12 Markaz development12 minutes ago
-
Country's economic situation improving: Sardar Khaliq12 minutes ago
-
Jahan Ara Wattoo calls on Governor Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to provide relief to citizens43 minutes ago