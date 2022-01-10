UrduPoint.com

Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project To Generate 72 MW Electricity

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 01:52 PM

Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project is located at Keyal Khwar Nallah, a tributary of the Indus River in Lower Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has around 72 megawatts electricity generation capacity

Talking to APP, an official of the project said that there are two turbine units of 34 MW each and one unit of 4 MW installed at Khan Khwar Hydroelectric Station with an average annual generation capacity of 595 million units (GWh) of cheap electricity.

Talking to APP, an official of the project said that there are two turbine units of 34 MW each and one unit of 4 MW installed at Khan Khwar Hydroelectric Station with an average annual generation capacity of 595 million units (GWh) of cheap electricity.

In the current financial year, around Rs 1084 million has been allocated for the execution of the project. The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has expedited the development work on the hydropower project. The project would also generate jobs for the local people to earn their livelihood.

