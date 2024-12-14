Keys of Green Tractors distributed among 352 farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Keys of Green Tractors were distributed among 352 farmers selected through a transparent balloting from district Faisalabad under Chief Minister Green Tractor Scheme.

In this connection, the Agriculture Department arranged a formal ceremony here on Saturday and a large number of local farmers and their relatives participated in it. Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhary Shehbaz Babar Gujjar attended the function as the chief guest and distributed keys of green tractors among successful farmers.

Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Arif Mehmood Gill, Khan Bahadur Dogar, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Saleem Chishti and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Shehbaz Babar Gujjar highlighted the commitment of the Punjab government for supporting farmers and advancing agricultural development.

He said that the Green Tractor Program had been reintroduced after 12 years to promote farm mechanization and the Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz allocated a substantial budget of Rs.30 billion for the initiative.

“Under this program, a subsidy of Rs.1 million is provided per tractor”, he said, adding that in Faisalabad district alone, 352 tractors were being distributed.

This step would not only enhance agricultural productivity but also support the local tractor manufacturing industry, he added.

The farmers participated in the ceremony expressed their gratitude for the farmer-friendly initiatives taken by the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and praised the government for its continued efforts to uplift the agricultural sector.