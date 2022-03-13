Keys of stolen vehicles handed over to owners

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad Police busted a notorious Shani Gang, arresting six of its active members besides recovering 46 vehicles and 10 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has handed over the keys of recovered vehicles to the rightful owners during a ceremony held at police line headquarters on Sunday. DIG Operations Malik Awais Ahmad, SSP Investigation Syed Ali Akbar Shah were also present at the occasion.

After assuming the charge as IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas had strengthen the AVLC and provided extra strength so the AVLC can work in efficient manner and to curb car and bike lifting incidents in the city.

The AVLC, following directions of capital police chief has evolved a comprehensive strategy to bar car theft from Federal capital and to recover stolen vehicles. The AVLC led by Inspector Liaquat Ali Malik, have carried out a raid and held six active members of notorious Shani Gang. 46 stolen vehicles and 10 motorbikes of different made were recovered from their possession.

The detained members of dangerous car lifting gang have been identified as Arslan Sajid alias Shani, Basit, Masood, Muhammad Riasat, Niaz Ali and Aijaz Ahmad against whom cases were registered.

The gang members were involved in lifting vehicles from the precincts of police stations Kohsar, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Secretariat, Bani Gala, Margalla, Karachi Company and Ramna. According to police spokesman the gang members used to roam in streets of posh sectors of capital to select the cars and later on pilfer the vehicles. He said the car lifters were habitual and sent to jail by police earlier as well.

It is worth mentioning that the AVLC had also recovered 20 vehicles which were returned to their actual owners.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Incharge AVLC Inspector Liaqat Ali and his whole team and awarded them with cash rewards and commendation certificates. The IGP also invites the whole team on tea to encourage them.