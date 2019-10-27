KFM calls for direct UN intervention in Jammu & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Over a thousand members of Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) took out a rally in Bhimber to mark the Black day, October 27, and condemning gross violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

President of one of the indigenous civil resistance movement leading a campaign to end the foreign occupation and enforced division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Freedom Movement Engr Khalid Parvaiz Butt handed over a memorandum to the United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOGIP) field office in Bhimber, to draw the attention of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the extremely volatile situation, a growing threat to international peace and security and on-going serious violations of the right to life, liberty and security of persons living in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.

Butt said, "the Government of India has unilaterally changed the UN recognised status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir through enforced annexation of the State on August 5, 2019, declaring it a Union Territory by revoking Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution and clamping down on civil liberties and putting the entire population of Jammu Kashmir under direct rule and military occupation.

This is a blatant disregard to the UN agreed mechanism and the principle that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations. This principle has embodied in the UN Security Council's resolutions 38 (1948) of 17 January 1948, 47 (1948) of 21 April 1948, 51 (1948) of 3 June 1948, 80 (1950) of 14 March 1950 and 91 (1951) of 30 March 1951, 122 (1957) of 24 January 1957, 126 (1957) of 2 December 1957 and the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan resolutions of 13 August 1948 and 5 January 1949." We, the members of Kashmir Freedom Movement and people of Jammu and Kashmir are calling for an urgent debate in the Security Council to bring the "Protection of Civilian in Armed Conflict" in Jammu and Kashmir on the agenda of the UN Security Council in its next meeting and take necessary action to stop on-going crime against humanity in Jammu Kashmir.

Recalling the UNS/RES/38 (1948), S/RES/39 (1948) and S/RES/47 (1948), we call upon the members of the UN Security Council not to ignore the plight of the victims and survivors of armed conflict in Jammu and Kashmir for so long that loss of life and human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir across the line of control appears to be seen and believed that these crimes against humanity do not affect the conscience of the UN member states anymore.

Engr. Khalid Parvaiz Butt emphasised that the people of Jammu Kashmir still have faith in the United Nation and believe that this organisation can end the Kashmir conflict by establishing a new mechanism enabling direct representation for the representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to engage and present their plight directly at the U.N.

"We are asking the UN Security Council to take a robust interest in the question of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with article 98(2) and 99 of the UN Charter.

We want and equitable solution and want to end the prolonged conflict, misery and helplessness in Jammu Kashmir and asking you to raise our plight in the first available opportunity to discuss the protection of civilians in armed conflicts in Jammu and Kashmir."Reiterating the demand KFM memorandum to the Secretary General of the UN asks for recognition of the right of the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter and the UN General Assembly resolutions, "The right of peoples and nations to self-determination", December 16, 1952, A/RES/637 and demands from the UN to appoint a special representative to facilitate a peaceful resolution of this over 72 years old conflict as per the wishes of the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

We would welcome an opportunity to engage with the UN Office on Genocide Prevention and responsibility to protect and other relevant bodies working towards the transformation of prolonged conflicts, peace building, and to ensure the protection of civilians in armed conflicts.