Open Menu

KFM Chief Lauds PM Shahbaz's Address To UNGA Seeking Early Peaceful Settlement Of Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

KFM Chief lauds PM Shahbaz's address to UNGA seeking early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Oct, 2024) Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM), Chief Engr. Afzal Ziai lauding Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's recent address to the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) session raising early solution of the long-standing issue of Kashmir, has said Pakistan had once again categorically brought the issue to the world’s attention at the world forum.

Talking to media persons here, he said that it was heartening to see the emphasis placed on resolving the issue in line with the United Nations resolutions, which affirmed the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future through a free and fair plebiscite. He added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were deeply committed to the cause of their freedom, dignity comprising their legitimate right to self determination.

The Kashmiri leader said that no doubt Pakistan always advocated Kashmiris case categorically seeking early peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue in line with international norms and commitments primarily under the spirit of the United Nations resolutions on the global issue of Kashmir, such speeches were important in keeping the Kashmir issue alive in international forums and the words of such categorical and principled stance would have to be translated into reality, he urged.

Engr. Afzal Ziai stated that the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had endured decades of suffering, displacement, and loss under Indian military occupation.

"We need tangible action that reflects the urgency of our struggle for self-determination", he urged.

"The international community, which has failed to hold India accountable for its human rights violations and reign of state terrorism let loose by the Indian occupational forces against innocent people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, bears a significant responsibility to get the Kashmirs rid of the fast deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK", the KFM Chief urged calling upon the global powers to must not ignore their moral obligation to stand with oppressed people seeking their rightful freedom. Engr. Ziai maintained that the plight of Kashmir was not merely a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

"It is a question of justice, freedom and human dignity that concerns the entire world", he added. He said that it was imperative that the world supported the Kashmiri people’s demand for self-determination, not as a gesture of favor, but as a matter of principle rooted in international law and commitments under the slirit of the UN resolutions. "The time for the international community to act is now - since people of Jammu Kashmir can no longer wait", the Kashmiri leader concluded.

APP/ ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Moral National University Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

10 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

10 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

20 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

20 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

20 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan