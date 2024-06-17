KFM Condemns India's Closure Of Jamia Masjid On Eid
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK Jun 17 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Jun, 2024) The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) has strongly condemned India's decision to prevent Muslims in occupied Kashmir from offering Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, on Monday.
In a statement released to the media, KFM President Engr. Afzal Ziai called the action a "heinous act" and a reflection of India's "brutal reality" of occupation.
He stated that the closure of the mosque, a symbol of Kashmiri Muslim heritage is an attack on their religious freedom and identity.
Ziai emphasized that the Jamia Masjid is more than just a place of worship; it is a beacon of Kashmiri cultural and spiritual resilience.
He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions and recognize the repeated violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.
The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar which manages the mosque, confirmed that Indian authorities prevented devotees from offering Eid prayers at the scheduled time.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Jamia Masjid has remained silent on Eid-ul-Adha, a day of celebration and sacrifice for Muslims worldwide.
The KFM has vowed to continue its fight for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and called on all supporters of justice to unite against this act of oppression.
