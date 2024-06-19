KFM Condemns India's Closure Of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid On Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) has strongly condemned India's decision to prevent Kashmiri Muslims from offering Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar.
KFM President Engr. Afzal Ziai, in a statement on Wednesday, called the action a "heinous act" and reflection of India's "brutal reality" of occupation.
He stated that the closure of the mosque, a symbol of Kashmiri Muslim heritage, was an attack on their religious freedom and identity.
Ziai emphasized that the Jamia Masjid was more than just a place of worship as it was a beacon of Kashmiris' cultural and spiritual resilience.
He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions and repeated violations of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.
The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar which manages the mosque, confirmed that Indian authorities prevented devotees from offering Eid prayers at the scheduled time.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Jamia Masjid has remained silent on Eid-ul-Azha, a day of celebration and sacrifice for Muslims worldwide.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Geneva seminar highlights rising Islamophobia, persecution of Indian Muslims1 minute ago
-
JKLF leader urges President Biden to appoint special envoy on Kashmir1 minute ago
-
SP directs all steps to ensure tourists' pleasant travel to Murree1 minute ago
-
World Sickle Cell awareness day stresses early diagnosis, education to extend patient life expectanc ..11 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam meets Spanish ambassador21 minutes ago
-
24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan41 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident1 hour ago
-
France’s Sorbonne University awards ‘PhD in Computer Networking’ to Pakistani student Imran Sy ..1 hour ago
-
Two children died, seven injured in laptop burst1 hour ago
-
BBQ parties, swings in parks double joys of citizens on 3rd day of Eid2 hours ago
-
PM lauds Punjab CM, her team over cleanliness services during Eid days2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago