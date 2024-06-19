Open Menu

KFM Condemns India's Closure Of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM

KFM condemns India's closure of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid on Eid

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) has strongly condemned India's decision to prevent Kashmiri Muslims from offering Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar.

KFM President Engr. Afzal Ziai, in a statement on Wednesday, called the action a "heinous act" and reflection of India's "brutal reality" of occupation.

He stated that the closure of the mosque, a symbol of Kashmiri Muslim heritage, was an attack on their religious freedom and identity.

Ziai emphasized that the Jamia Masjid was more than just a place of worship as it was a beacon of Kashmiris' cultural and spiritual resilience.

He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions and repeated violations of human rights in the occupied Kashmir.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar which manages the mosque, confirmed that Indian authorities prevented devotees from offering Eid prayers at the scheduled time.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Jamia Masjid has remained silent on Eid-ul-Azha, a day of celebration and sacrifice for Muslims worldwide.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Attack Srinagar Anjuman Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan