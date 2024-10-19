KFM Mourns Yahya Sinwar's Death; Calls It A Major Loss For Justice, Freedom
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) President of Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM), Engr. Afzal Ziai expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the political bureau chief of Hamas, describing it as a significant loss for those who advocate for justice and resist unlawful occupation.
In a statement issued to the media on Saturday, Engr. Afzal Ziai highlighted Sinwar's legacy as not just a leader but a symbol of resilience.
He praised Sinwar’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, noting that his sacrifice came after more than two decades of imprisonment in Israeli jails. "He led from the front, facing overwhelming odds to fight for the liberation of his people," Ziai said.
Ziai criticized world leaders and Western powers for their hypocrisy. He accused them of claiming to support human rights while ignoring the violence against Palestinians.
"By supplying weapons and political cover to Israel, they enable the ongoing slaughter of innocent people in Gaza," he stated.
He emphasized that Sinwar's martyrdom is a poignant reminder of the struggles faced by oppressed peoples everywhere, including Kashmir. "The blood of Palestinian martyrs flows in solidarity with Kashmiris, both enduring brutal occupations and fighting for their right to self-determination," Ziai added.
Ziai concluded by honouring Sinwar as a hero for all freedom-loving nations. He reaffirmed that the fight for justice and freedom while fraught with sacrifice, is essential for achieving dignity and peace. "Yahya Sinwar’s legacy will inspire all who resist tyranny," he said.
