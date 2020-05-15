UrduPoint.com
KFUE&IT Announces Admission In 91 Degree Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Khawaja Farid University of Engineering & Information Technolgy (KFUE&IT) has announced admission 2020, in 91 degree programmes of 17 departments

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Khawaja Farid University of Engineering & Information Technolgy (KFUE&IT) has announced admission 2020, in 91 degree programmes of 17 departments.

According to university sources, male and female students can apply online for admission in 54 under-graduate, 25 graduate, 8 PhD and 4 associate degree programmes.

KFUE&IT Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir said the university was starting specific demand driven degree programmes. He said it was ensured that no talented student or those eligible who are facing financial constraints left without admission in the university.

He said that online education had been ensured by maintaining continuity in the semesters. He said faculty members continued teaching process through online and completed the required course of semester.

In the next phase, planning is being made for online examination on thedirection of Higher Education Commision (HEC) and this phase would soonbe completed, he added.

