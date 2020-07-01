KFUEIT constitutes locusts research team

A team comprising PhD professors of the Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) will conduct research on affects of locusts attack in the area

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A team comprising PhD professors of the Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) will conduct research on affects of locusts attack in the area.

This was stated by KFUEIT Voice Chancellor Prof Dr Suleman Tahir in a meeting held here on Tuesday at the university.

He said that the team would not only conduct research on the locusts affects butalso prepare pesticides. He hoped that the researchwould benefit the agriculture sector in provision of pesticides on cheaper price.