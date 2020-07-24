UrduPoint.com
KFUEIT Faculty, Staff Members Get Commendatory Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:45 PM

More than 100 faculty and staff members of Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology were awarded commendatory certificates for their good performance here on Friday

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 100 faculty and staff members of Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology were awarded commendatory certificates for their good performance here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, KFUEIT Vice Chancellor Dr Suleman Tahir said that 78 projects were submitted for National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) research grant which was seven time high than that of last year.

He said, new BS, MS and PhD programmes were being started in the coming semester, adding that Recurring Grant of Rs 208 million was in final stage of approval by the government. He said, scholarships of Rs 220 million were approved for the students of university under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme.

The VC further said that guest lectures arrangements were being made for professors of foreign universities in the coming semesters.

He said the government had approved Rs 240 million for the university to pay salaries to faculty and staff members.

He said the university was going to install water treatment plants with the cooperation of district administration. He told that second phase of PC-1 of the development works had been approved, under which 4 hostels, a mosque, 10 buses, a community centre, IT equipment, daycare centre and other schemes would be launched.

South Punjab Institute of Skill Development was launched to impart technical training, adding that measures were being adopted for the improvement of green matrix index of the university, he added.

