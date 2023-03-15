KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research activities

Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) Rahim Yar Khan and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to promote joint academic and research and development activities of mutual interest in accordance with their respective needs and objective

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) Rahim Yar Khan and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to promote joint academic and research and development activities of mutual interest in accordance with their respective needs and objectives.

The MoU was inked by Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, GIK Institute Rector and Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Vice-Chancellor of KFUEIT on Wednesday. Pro-Rectors, deans, heads of departments, and directors also graced the signing ceremony.

They agreed to exchange scientific, academic, and technical information and appropriate academic materials and other information of mutual interest for which each party hold intellectual property rights; conducting collaborative Research; Joint training; exchange and use of research centers and laboratories; visit and exchange of faculty, staff, and students for research, teaching, and discussions and academic/research information and materials; joint cooperation in the delivery of courses and programmes; organization of conferences, seminars, webinars, symposium, and workshops; graduate thesis evaluation and supervision and launching joint research projects.

In order to carry out the above-mentioned activities, both parties will, on the basis of mutual consultations as achieve the outlined objectives.

Under the MoU none of the party shall make use of any Intellectual property of the other without the express written consent of the other and neither party shall use the name or logo of the other party for any purpose whether in relation to any advertisement or other form of publicity without obtaining the prior written consent of the other party.

The agreement came into force soon after it was signed by the heads of the two institutions and will continue initially for three years.

Both Prof Khalid and Prof Tahir termed the MoU beneficial for the two institutions while exchanging knowledge and experience to achieve the objective of conducting result-oriented research.