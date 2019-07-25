UrduPoint.com
KfW To Provide Euros 12 Mln For Social Health Protection

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:17 PM

KfW to provide Euros 12 mln for social health protection

The German Development Bank, KfW will provide grant assistance of Euros 12 million to Pakistan for Social Health Protection Phase-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):The German Development Bank, KfW will provide grant assistance of Euros 12 million to Pakistan for Social Health Protection Phase-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Financing agreements in this regard were signed here by Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and Country Director, German Development Bank (KfW), Wolfgang Moeller.

Under the Agreements, KfW will provide�grant assistance worth � 2.6 million for Gilgit Baltistan and �9.4 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The financial contribution would be used exclusively for the development of Social Health Protection Schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan to provide quality health care services to the registered beneficiaries.

Health Department, KP and Health Department, GB would be involved in the implementation of the programme, which would cover cost for hospitalization for child birth, common diseases of childhood, injuries, accidents, common surgeries and medical ailments.

� The Signing Ceremony was witnessed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

On the occasion, the Minister thanked the German Government for the grant assistance which he said would be helpful in redressing critical health related issues in far flung regions of GB and KP.

He highlighted that these initiatives were truly commendable as they were geared to impact the lives of the common man.

He said that the government of Pakistan valued the focus of the German government to invest in such schemes and looked forward to further strengthening cooperation in the upcoming Government to Government (G2G) negotiations to be held in Berlin.

