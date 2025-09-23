KGPS's Meeting Held To Develop Agriculture Sector On Modern Lines
September 23, 2025
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) An important meeting on Tuesday was held at the Department of Agriculture (Extension Division), under the Kohat
Green Pakistan Scheme (KGPS) for developing the agriculture sector on modern lines.
The meeting was chaired by the District Director of the Agriculture Department, Dr. Shakirullah Khan, in which farmers from
different areas of the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), General, Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Director, Green Pakistan Scheme, Major Naveed Khan, and In-charge Land Information and Management System, Imran
participated.
Dr. Shakirullah Khan said that this scheme aimed to increase agricultural production, improve land and provide modern facilities to the farmers.
ADC, Hamid Iqbal assured full cooperation from the district administration and said that all possible steps would
be taken to remove the obstacles faced by farmers.
Major Naveed Khan gave a detailed briefing to the farmers regarding the scheme and explained the procedure for participation, on which the farmers expressed deep interest and assured full cooperation with the
government institutions.
Later, in charge of the Land Information and Management System, Imran gave a digital presentation to the field staff
and farmers of Kohat, Orakzai, and Hangu.
He informed about the Farming Registration.
He said that through this system, the information of agricultural lands was being digitized so that the government could provide direct facilities to the farmers.
He stressed the need to activate the scheme as soon as possible.
At the end of the meeting, all the participants expressed their determination to continue mutual
cooperation for the success of the scheme.
