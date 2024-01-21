Open Menu

Kh Asif Asks PML-N Workers To Launch Door-to-door Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Kh Asif asks PML-N workers to launch door-to-door campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Former defence minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from NA-71 constituency Khawaja Muhammad Asif has urged the youth to go door to door to apprise people of development agenda of the party and victory would be destiny of PML-N on February 8.

Addressing the worker convention at the PML-N House at Paris Road Saturday night, he said the youth were valuable asset to the country and they should keep unity in their ranks. He said the PML-N was a symbol of development and prosperity, and whenever the party came to power, Sialkot, the city of Allama Iqbal, witnessed unprecedented development.

Various educational institutions were built, women's university was established, and motorways were made. The former minister said Sialkot was a stronghold of the PML-N.

Candidates from PP-46 and PP-47 Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, respectively, City President PML-N Muhammad Rafique Mughal, Former Mayor Sialkot Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, District Youth Coordinator Umer Chachi and City Coordinator Hafiz Chand Sheikh were also present.

