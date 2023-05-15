UrduPoint.com

Kh Asif Gives Rs 5m Cheque To DBA President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif handed over a Rs 5 million cheque to District Bar Association (DBA) President Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti and Secretary Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail Gujjar on Sunday

He told the lawyers representatives that the government was talking all-out measures to solve problems of the legal fraternity on priority basis. He said lawyers are an important segment of society.

Kh asif said: "I became a member of the bar in 1971, and due to my long association with the legal community, I am trying to solve problems of the district bar on priority basis."The DBA president and secretary thanked Khawaja Muhammad Asif for providing financial support to the DBA from the government. They urged Minister Khawaja Asif to help establish FIA court, Anti-Terrorism court and Banking court in Sialkot. The minister promised all help in this regard.

