Kh Asif holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif held a 'khuli kutchehry' [open court] at his residence here on Sunday.

He listened to the public problems and complaints sympathetically and issued orders on several applications for quick relief to people.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mansha Ullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshed Malik and local PML-N leaders were also present.