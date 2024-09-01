Open Menu

Kh Asif Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Kh Asif holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif held a 'khuli kutchehry' [open court] at his residence here on Sunday.

He listened to the public problems and complaints sympathetically and issued orders on several applications for quick relief to people.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mansha Ullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshed Malik and local PML-N leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Sialkot Jamshed Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

16 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

16 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

20 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

20 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

21 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

24 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

24 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

24 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan