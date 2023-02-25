Kh Asif inaugurates Syed Medical Complex new building

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif formally inaugurated the new building of Syed Medical Complex here on late Friday evening.

He said that the institution would progress and serve people of the city in healthcare field and the health services would be improved. Asif said the place where the institution had been built, the entire area is providing medical services and the area is like centre of Allama Iqbal's city. He said that if the institution needed any kind of guidance or help from him, he would make all efforts to fulfill his responsibilities.

Administrator Medical Complex Dr Zaheer-ul-Hassan Rizvi, in his welcome address, thanked Federal Defence Minister Kh Muhammad Asif as well as the business community of Sialkot President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Group Leader Sheikh Riaz-ud-Din for participating in the inaugural ceremony.

He said Syed Medical Complex had been conducting eye surgeries for free for the past 20 years and providing free lenses to the deserving patients. He said that in 2005, the Complex provided free medical treatment to 50 patients brought from Azad Jammu and Kashmir after earthquake.

Radiologist Dr Khalid Mahmood Janjua, Dr. Ayub Yousaf and General Surgeon Dr Muhammad Nadeem were also present.