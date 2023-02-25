UrduPoint.com

Kh Asif Inaugurates Syed Medical Complex New Building

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kh Asif inaugurates Syed Medical Complex new building

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif formally inaugurated the new building of Syed Medical Complex here on late Friday evening.

He said that the institution would progress and serve people of the city in healthcare field and the health services would be improved. Asif said the place where the institution had been built, the entire area is providing medical services and the area is like centre of Allama Iqbal's city. He said that if the institution needed any kind of guidance or help from him, he would make all efforts to fulfill his responsibilities.

Administrator Medical Complex Dr Zaheer-ul-Hassan Rizvi, in his welcome address, thanked Federal Defence Minister Kh Muhammad Asif as well as the business community of Sialkot President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Group Leader Sheikh Riaz-ud-Din for participating in the inaugural ceremony.

He said Syed Medical Complex had been conducting eye surgeries for free for the past 20 years and providing free lenses to the deserving patients. He said that in 2005, the Complex provided free medical treatment to 50 patients brought from Azad Jammu and Kashmir after earthquake.

Radiologist Dr Khalid Mahmood Janjua, Dr. Ayub Yousaf and General Surgeon Dr Muhammad Nadeem were also present.

Related Topics

Earthquake Defence Minister Business Progress Sialkot Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coord ..

Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coordination at Arab Inter-Parliame ..

16 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nat ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begi ..

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..

2 hours ago
 NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

2 hours ago
 Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employ ..

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

2 hours ago
 UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early reco ..

UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early recovery after disaster in Türkiy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.