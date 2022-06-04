UrduPoint.com

Kh Asif Lays Foundation-stone Of Waste Water Treatment Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kh Asif lays foundation-stone of waste water treatment plant

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif laid the foundation-stone of a waste water treatment plant under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP).

The plant would be constructed on 239-acre land with Rs 1,830 million and completed in two years. Sewerage water of North Zone of Sialkot city would be treated and used for farming. 68.23 cusecs waste water could be treated on a daily basis.

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nousheen Iftikhar, Ali Zahid, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt, Chaudhry Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaquat, Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah, Rana Abdul Sattar, Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Mauddi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Project Director Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme Hamid Mehmood Malhi, former mayor Tauheed Akhtar, former deputy mayor Chaudhry Bashir and officials of relevant departments were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Provincial Assembly Sialkot Muslim Million

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

3 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

4 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

4 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

5 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.