Kh Asif visits Gurdwara, greets Sikh yatrees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Gurdwara Babe Di Ber Sahib on Sunday and greeted the Sikh yatrees on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

A large number of Sikh pilgrims are coming from inside the country and abroad to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The minister said Sikh pilgrims had been provided a peaceful environment to perform their rituals across the country. He said all minorities in Pakistan enjoyed full freedom to perform their religious obligations.

Group leader of Sikh pilgrims from Canada Sardar Jasbir Singh Boparai said arrangements by the government of Pakistan and Punjab were excellent.

The defence minister was presented a souvenir by Sardar Jasbir Boparai and caretaker Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu on his visit to Gurdwara Babe Di Ber Sahib.