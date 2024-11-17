Open Menu

Kh Asif Visits Gurdwara, Greets Sikh Yatrees

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Kh Asif visits Gurdwara, greets Sikh yatrees

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Gurdwara Babe Di Ber Sahib on Sunday and greeted the Sikh yatrees on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

A large number of Sikh pilgrims are coming from inside the country and abroad to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The minister said Sikh pilgrims had been provided a peaceful environment to perform their rituals across the country. He said all minorities in Pakistan enjoyed full freedom to perform their religious obligations.

Group leader of Sikh pilgrims from Canada Sardar Jasbir Singh Boparai said arrangements by the government of Pakistan and Punjab were excellent.

The defence minister was presented a souvenir by Sardar Jasbir Boparai and caretaker Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu on his visit to Gurdwara Babe Di Ber Sahib.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Punjab Canada Visit Jaskaran Singh Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan